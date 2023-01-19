Sportsbook teams up with SEPTA to offer free rides home after Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 8:15 p.m. Eagles game leaves fans with a lot of time to partake in pregame activities -- and one sportsbook and online casino is teaming up with SEPTA to ensure everyone gets home safe.

Unibet is partnering with SEPTA to offer free rides home from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line Saturday night after the Eagles-Giants playoff game.

The free rides home will begin at 10:15 p.m. and last through the end of service.

The Free Rides program is aimed at making sure fans have a safe and convenient post-game travel option.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Giants game is 8:15 p.m.