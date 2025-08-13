3 arrested in June Brinks truck robbery outside Home Depot in Philadelphia

Brinks truck robbery in Montgomery County could be connected to others in Philadelphia region

Brinks truck robbery in Montgomery County could be connected to others in Philadelphia region

Brinks truck robbery in Montgomery County could be connected to others in Philadelphia region

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2 million in a Brinks truck robbery outside a Home Depot in Port Richmond in June, according to Philadelphia's top federal prosecutor and police.

Daishaun Hughes-Murchison, Trayvine Jackson and Brian Wallace are charged with Hobbs Act robbery and use of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said in a news release Wednesday.

The Brinks truck robbery happened outside a Home Depot in the 2500 block of Castor Avenue around 8 a.m. on June 21.

Two of the suspects allegedly approached the Brinks driver from behind with AR-style rifles, forced the driver to the ground, disarmed him and took his keys, federal prosecutors said. One of the suspects stayed with the driver while the other stole more than $2 million from the truck, according to federal prosecutors.

The two men then fled the area in a black Hyundai Sonata with temporary Virginia tags with a third man in a silver Ford Fusion with a Pennsylvania tag following them, federal prosecutors said.

Investigators said the Ford Fusion was registered to Hughes-Murchison, while Wallace rented the Hyundai Sonata and returned the car hours after the robbery. Wallace was seen in surveillance video getting into Hughes-Murchison's car after returning the Sonata, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said Jackson was a Brinks employee. Jackson was suspended and later fired by the company, according to Metcalf.

The three men were arrested on Aug. 5, six weeks after the alleged heist, FBI agent Wayne Jacobs told CBS News Philadelphia.

Jacobs said law enforcement recovered most of the stolen money as well as a number of long weapons and handguns. The FBI agent said some of the money was spent on items such as jewelry, clothes and other fixed assets.

"If this is the type of activity you're going to engage in, if you look at the timeline, six weeks from the time of the incident until the time of the arrest," Jacobs said, "it's just a matter of time before you're held accountable for your actions."

The announcement comes a day after another Brinks truck was robbed in the Philadelphia region. Five armored truck robberies have been reported since June in the area. The latest happened in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, just outside city limits.

Cheltenham Police Lt. Andrew Snyder said police are looking for a possible connection between Tuesday's robbery and similar ones in Philadelphia. Snyder said Tuesday's incident was the first within his department's jurisdiction.

"There's certainly a possibility one job inspired the other," Jacobs said. "I think at this point in the investigation, it's too early for us to understand why one thing happened, why we've seen a string of these put together."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said "there's obviously a pattern around armored cars," but added that PPD constantly investigates patterns around all sorts of crimes in the city.

"We have other patterns that we look to identify across the city where individuals engage in specific types of behavior, going after specific types of targets," Bethel said, "so we're constantly working to address those as well."

Jacobs said law enforcement is investigating whether the June 21 incident has a connection to the other robberies. He added the task force that arrested Hughes-Murchison, Jackson and Wallace will also be investigating the Montgomery County robbery.

"It's certainly possible that there are connections between several of the jobs," Jacobs said, "but at this point in the investigation, it's too early to say definitely."

The FBI Philadelphia Violent Crime Task Force and the city's police department are handling the investigation.

and contributed to this report.