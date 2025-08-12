Police investigating another Brinks truck robbery in Philadelphia area

Police are investigating another armored truck robbery in the Philadelphia region in which two suspects got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The latest incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the H Mart in a shopping center at West Cheltenham Avenue and Old York Road in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, just outside of the Philadelphia city limits, according to police.

Cheltenham Police Lt. Andrew Snyder said two suspects approached the truck's driver — one with a rifle, another with a handgun — and ordered her to hand over her firearm. The two suspects then took between $700,000 and $800,000. The driver of the Brinks truck was not injured, Snyder said.

Snyder said police are looking for a black Acura TLX sedan with tinted windows. The police lieutenant added that investigators are working to review surveillance video in the area.

Investigators believe Tuesday's heist could be connected to at least four other robberies in the area dating back to June.

Snyder said Tuesday's robbery was the first within his department's jurisdiction, and police are looking for a possible connection between similar ones in Philadelphia.

The first was reported on June 21, when police said suspects stole money from a Brinks truck outside a Home Depot in Port Richmond. Five days later, another armored truck was held up at an Aldi in Lawncrest, police said.

On July 2, police said another armored truck robbery happened outside a Dollar General in the Holmesburg Shopping Center.

On July 15, police said two suspects allegedly robbed a Brinks truck in Northeast Philadelphia in the 8200 block of Castor Avenue.

"In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment and recommend that you approach the relevant law enforcement agencies for further background on the incident," Brinks said in a statement Tuesday.

