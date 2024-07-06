Brigantine's rookie lifeguards are ready to save lives at the Jersey Shore

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) -- For many, plans this summer will include a trip to the Jersey Shore and the beach.

Lifeguards have the very important job of watching the waters and the Brigantine Beach Patrol is prepared for the summer rush of visitors.

When CBS News Philadelphia stopped by, they were just doing a drill. However, the training taking place could very well save a life in the future. Certified lifeguards with the Brigantine Beach Patrol are preparing rookies for if they ever have to save someone who is stranded at sea.

"Most of them are 16 years old but there's a lot that's required of them," said Ron DeFelice, rookie instructor.

DeFelice is one of the instructors for the Brigantine Beach Patrol. This summer, the patrol trained 18 rookie lifeguards to monitor the beaches.

"It's a fun experience overall, but it's definitely hard," said Tiki Keats, one of this year's crop of rookies.

In line with a nationwide trend, they say hiring lifeguards in Brigantine is hard. However, if you want to work here, all you have to be is 16 years old and able to swim and run. And everything else, they'll teach you.

New Jersey requires all of its beach lifeguards to undergo 40 hours of training that includes CPR and advanced first aid. In Brigantine, rookies obtain extra certifications and have 48 hours of training over six days before going on patrol. Keats is following in his grandfather's footsteps of becoming a Brigantine lifeguard.

"Ever since I was young it's been a dream of mine to be a guard here," Keats said. "I just want to protect people on the beach and get them the experience I had when I was a kid."

The patrol's current chief, Kip Emig, has been reporting to headquarters for 42 years. He also followed a childhood dream of becoming a lifeguard.

"It's just something that's been in me since I was a kid," Emig said. "I remember being 17 years old and my mother came to me and I said 'I love this job.' And she says, 'Well you better be a teacher.'"

Emig lived that so-called beach life and taught his entire career. He recently retired from Hatboro Horsham High School where he worked as a gym and health teacher. Now Emig leads 109 lifeguards in Brigantine, monitoring nearly five miles of coastline.

He has some words for the new rookies to live by.

"Every year, beginning of the year, we have a quote ... 'This is the best job you're ever going to have.' And truly it is. You're on the beach every day," Emig said.

As Keats prepares for this new role, he's reminded of the importance of the work.

"You're a public servant, so no matter what when it comes to the water, on the beach, or even when you're off duty, you're serving the public," Keats said.

In August, the Brigantine Beach Patrol will be defending its championship in the USLA 2024 National Lifeguard Championships.

They'll compete against other beach lifeguards in a series of rowing and swimming events for the title.