Lifeguard, founder of Ocean Positive nonprofit reminds beachgoers of rip current dangers, cold water effects

STRATHMERE, N.J. (CBS) -- From windy conditions to strong currents, and the water temperature hanging in the upper 50s, the ocean can be a dangerous place.

"It's cold, definitely cold, and there's a pretty good riptide pushing down the beach," said Alex Desantis, who dipped his toes into the ocean with his daughter.

"It is freezing. I might dip a toe in but that's probably about it," said Blair Hill, who was among the many staying on the sand in Strathmere Friday afternoon.

"Believe it or not, it's almost July but the water temperature is 58 degrees," said Bruckner Chase, a lifeguard who also started the nonprofit Ocean Positive to help create safe experiences in the ocean. "These conditions right now are really challenging," he said.

If you head into the ocean right now, Chase said be aware because the cold water and rough surf could cause some swimmers to panic.

CBS News Philadelphia asked how the human body could be affected by the cold water temperatures.

"The initial shock is cold water shock, so their face is gonna be in the water, they get submerged, they gasp, and if they're underwater when they gasp, now they're aspirating water," Chase said.

CBS News Philadelphia felt the chill as we followed Chase into the ocean as he demonstrated with a dummy how quickly someone can move downshore in a strong current.

"Look at how quickly he's being taken down," Chase said.

The safest place to swim is always near a lifeguard. Chase said to be aware of the constantly changing conditions, and if you see a loved one or friend in trouble the first thing to do is to make sure someone calls 911.

"Make that pause, make that calm decision and activate EMS. We want you both to come back to the beach," he said.

Also, always make sure you know exactly where you are and be as specific as possible about where the emergency is so rescuers can easily find you.

Strathmere lifeguards waving hello to CBS News Philadelphia's Drone 3.