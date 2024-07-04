Lifeguards and families make safety a priority in Ocean City on 4th of July after dramatic water rescue

Ocean City, New Jersey, lifeguards on alert as crowds hit the beach for 4th of July holiday

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Tens of thousands of people celebrated the Fourth of July in Ocean City, New Jersey, under the watchful eyes of lifeguards.

Ocean City Beach Patrol Lt. Frank Christy said the weather was a concern for lifeguards.

"It's a little windy out," Christy said. "That's going to bring in more rip currents that we normally don't see on a flatter, calmer day."

Christy was one of about a dozen lifeguards who rescued nine people struggling to swim in the Atlantic Ocean last weekend.

Ocean City Police released body camera and drone video of the rescue Wednesday.

"It feels amazing," Christy said. "I mean, that's the whole point of why we all do this job is to help and serve the community."

Kasel Lesak, who's visiting Ocean City from Philadelphia, said she always emphasizes water safety with her son.

"I always tell him you never turn your back to the ocean," Lesak said. "We always stand sideways when we're in the water, and we don't go in that far either.

Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards did have a few rescues during the holiday, but they also had some heat-related medical calls.

"We want you guys to drink water, use sunscreen, get in the shade when needed," Christy said.

Adriana Schwartz and her siblings said they're staying cool by planning to swim safely in the ocean.

"By making sure there's a parent by us," Schwartz said. "Or making sure that we're by a lifeguard stand."