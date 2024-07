"The best job you're ever gonna have": Brigantine Beach Patrol hires 18 rookie lifeguards Brigantine's lifeguards watch over nearly five miles of coastline at the Jersey Shore. And while they know their work is important and could potentially save a life, it's also a great job. Howard Monroe chats with a young lifeguard following in his grandfather's footsteps and the new beach patrol chief who's been reporting to Brigantine Beach Patrol headquarters for 42 years.