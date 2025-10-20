Brandon Graham coming out of retirement to rejoin Philadelphia Eagles, reports say

Brandon Graham's retirement was short-lived. Graham is finalizing a deal to rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2025 season this week, according to multiple reports Monday.

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr reports that Graham is expected to announce his return Tuesday morning.

The 37-year-old retired in March after 15 seasons and two Super Bowl championships with the Eagles.

The decision comes a week after Za'Darius Smith apruptly retired after five games with Philadelphia.

Smith's retirement left the Eagles even thinner at a position where they were already lacking depth, with Nolan Smith on injured reserve with a triceps injury. Ogbo Okoronkwo, also with a triceps injury, is done for the season. Azeez Ojulari suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Philadelphia is ranked 26th in the NFL with 11 sacks through seven games this season.

Graham will add a veteran EDGE rusher to the mix with experience with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. He played in 11 regular-season games last season, recording 3 1/2 sacks before tearing his triceps and returning for the team's clobbering of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He retired after the season having played the most regular-season games in franchise history with 206, from 2010 to 2024, and as the only player to play at least 200 regular-season games for the Birds.

In his career, Graham ranks third on the Birds' sacks list with 76 1/2.

The 5-2 Eagles return home Sunday to face the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

The NFL trade deadline is coming up at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4.