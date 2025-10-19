Former Philadelphia Eagle Brandon Graham considering coming out of retirement to help team, reports say

After hanging up his cleats and retiring from the NFL in March, new reports say Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham is considering coming out of retirement to help the Birds' struggling pass rush, according to CBS Sports.

Graham's possible return comes just days after former defensive end Za'Darius Smith unexpectedly announced his retirement over social media. Graham was the longest tenured player in Eagles history after 15 seasons with Philadelphia. The fan-favorite retired after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles in February 2025.

"This game has changed my life, but more importantly, this city has changed my life," Graham said during his retirement press conference in March. "It has given me a purpose far beyond football. It has shown me what it means to be a leader, to be a friend, to be a man of faith, and to have integrity."

The former football star is now considering taking that leadership role back to South Philly to help with the team's pass rushing, CBS Sports said.

BG and the Birds could finalize a contract later this week, CBS Sports reported, citing ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Beyond losing Graham during the offseason, Philadelphia also lost Josh Sweat, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals, and Milton Williams, who signed with the New England Patriots, in free agency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.