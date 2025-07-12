Moviegoers run for their lives as they reenact iconic scene during Blobfest in Phoenixville

Blobfest's 3-day festival at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is filled with nostalgia and fun

Blobfest's 3-day festival at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is filled with nostalgia and fun

Blobfest's 3-day festival at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is filled with nostalgia and fun

Moviegoers ran for their lives from the Colonial Theatre in Chester County as part of Blobfest, the annual festival commemorating the iconic film from the 1950s, "The Blob."

Outside of the Fourth of July itself, there may be no clearer indication that it is July again than the annual celebration in Phoenixville, known as Blobfest.

Every July, thousands of people gather over three days to celebrate the iconic Colonial Theatre's role in the 1958 cult classic film starring Steve McQueen. On Friday night, eager fans participated in the run-out, which pays homage to the scene that put the film on the map in a way.

"I remember as a kid watching 'The Blob' going to the movie theaters, you know?" said Ron Schellacse, who attended the festival. "And then we recently moved here, and I found out this is here. I mean, amazing!"

Horror movie fans ran for their lives as they reenacted the icconic run-out scene from "The Blob." CBS News Philadelphia

"I just feel like it's a really unique and like cool experience," said Amanda Hickson, who also attended Blobfest on Friday. "We come every year as a family. My dad and my sister, and it's just cool seeing everybody's costumes and just the excitement of everything."

The nostalgia-filled festival is also a celebration of community and creativity.

"Blobfest appeals to a wide variety of people, and you're going to notice a wide variety of ages," said Jennifer Carlson, executive director of the Colonial Theatre. "People like all the different activities and just having a good time."

On Saturday morning, Blobfest continued with a massive street fair that runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Then again, on Saturday night, due to popular demand, the Colonial Theatre will hold a second run-out reenactment – in case you want to do it again, or missed out on Friday!

CBS News Philadelphia

To close out the weekend on Sunday, there will be a 5k, 10k, and a half marathon in the morning, plus some spooky films at night for movie fans.

It's uniquely Phoenixville and, trust us, it's well worth the drive.