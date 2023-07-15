24th annual Blobfest takes over Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Horror fans ran for their lives from the colonial theater for Blobfest. The re-enactment of the iconic scene from the 1958 film draws crowds to Phoenixville every year to celebrate and commemorate their part in sci-fi lore.

"This is the 24th annual Blobfest. It is something that the Colonial does to celebrate the fact that we were in the move "The Blob,"" said Drew Boardman, events engagement manager for Blobfest.

In the event you haven't hear or have seen the movie The Blob here's a refresher.

"It's this horror movie from 1958 where this gelatinous blob from outer space comes and starts taking over the town and a bunch of teenagers save the town from inevitable doom," said Boardman.

There is a special reason why Phoenixville is the location for this commemoration.

"There's a very famous scene in the movie. It is also featured in the movie "Grease" where [there's] all of the people in the theater. The blob comes in and they all run out. So now every year we have huge stage show... everyone runs out just like they did in the movie," said Boardman. "The director was local and he wanted to make this movie. He reached out to the people in charge of the theater... And here we are about 65 years later."

As usual the event was well-attended and loads of fun. And the fun continues in Phoenixville today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The even details can be found here.

"It was so much fun," said James Smith.

"We've never been. It was really campy and really cool. Michael Scott would've thought it was awesome," said Gab Pegg.

"Blobfest is an opportunity for blob-kind to get a fair shake and be understood en masse," said a person dress as a blob.