Eagles have "real" interest in Texas RB Bijan Robinson: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans have been banging the table for them to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the first-round of Thursday's 2023 NFL Draft.

And it looks like there's a chance it could happen.

The Eagles have "real" interest in Robinson, according to a report from NFL Network Wednesday.

Robinson, who's ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the draft by CBS Sports as top running back, has been called the best prospect at the position since Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

Bijan Robinson would be a pick for the #eagles at 10 that would be outside of the box for Howie Roseman. He’s never taken a RB in the first round. Although he almost did in 2017 at 14. How does this situation compare to that one? My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork from Philly pic.twitter.com/23kthBvusI — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 26, 2023

Last season for the Longhorns, Robinson, who won the Doak Walker Award (nation's best RB), rushed for 1,580 yards on 6.1 yards-per-carry and 18 rushing touchdowns. He also had 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores.

The Eagles reportedly hosted Robinson for a top-30 visit during the draft process and said he got a good feel for the organization.

"Eagles, it was an amazing visit," Robinson said on NFL Network earlier this week. "The coaches, to the GM, to the janitor, the staff, everybody there was just amazing."

The Eagles, who lost Miles Sanders this offseason, have a need at running back after signing Rashaad Penny and re-signing Boston Scott to a room that already includes Kenny Gainwell.

Bijan Robinson on his visit with the Eagles:



“Coaches, to the GM, to the janitor, the staff, everybody there was just amazing.” pic.twitter.com/MFdFVLIA1k — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 25, 2023

But, the Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round since they picked Keith Byars out of Ohio State in the 1986 NFL Draft.

It would be uncharacteristic for the Eagles to use a first-round pick on a running back. General manager Howie Roseman has never selected a running back in the first round.

But, Roseman was apparently ready to select a tailback in the first round several years ago.

According to Sports Illustrated and NFL Network, the Eagles would've taken San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in the first round in 2017 if he would've fallen to No. 14 overall. The Eagles ended up taking defensive end Derek Barnett as the Carolina Panthers selected McCaffrey at No. 8 overall.

Teams in the same range of the Eagles have interest in Robinson, according to NFL Network.

If Robinson isn't on the board, the Eagles reportedly also have interest in Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. or other pass rushers.

Georgia's Nolan Smith, Iowa's Luka Van Ness and Clemson's Myles Murphy could be some names to watch.

The NFL Draft will start at 8 p.m. Thursday and the Eagles will also select at No. 30 in the first round -- barring a trade.