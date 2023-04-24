2023 NFL Draft: Targets for Eagles at No. 10 overall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- By the end of the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles could leave with two first-round talents added to their roster at No. 10 and No. 30 overall.

Below are potential targets for the Eagles at No. 10 overall based on where they're going in mock drafts and positional needs.

Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

The only way the Eagles can hope to land Will Anderson Jr. is if quarterbacks fly off the board. They would need the top quarterbacks to be selected with the first four picks, and then trade up to get Anderson -- one of the top overall prospects in the draft.

But he probably doesn't make it past the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall or the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5 -- if they both keep their picks.

Anderson, a former five-star recruit from just outside Atlanta, leaves Tuscaloosa as one of the best defenders in Alabama. He finished his career with 34.5 sacks, which ranks second in Alabama history behind Derrick Thomas.

In 2021, Anderson led the FBS in tackles-for-loss with 34.5 and 17.5 sacks, which helped him finish fifth in Heisman Trophy voting. He gets comparisons to former Super Bowl champ Von Miller.

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Jalen Carter, a 2022 unanimous All-American and two-time national champion with the Bulldogs, is considered by some as the most talented prospect in the draft.

Carter has elite quickness for a player his size at 6 feet 3 inches, 314 pounds. In the past two seasons, Carter recorded 69 total tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

If selected by the Birds, Carter would be reunited with college teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

Carter's draft stock has fallen recently due to several off-field concerns. He was charged with two misdemeanors for his involvement in a crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy. He also reportedly showed up overweight to his Pro Day and was pulled over last year for speeding in Georgia but was never arrested.

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Tyree Wilson certainly fits the look of an imposing NFL pass rusher off the edge.

At 6 foot 6, 271 pounds with 33 5/8 inch arms, Wilson is a strong edge rusher with a motor that doesn't stop. He was one of the better pass rushers in college football the past two years.

Wilson recorded 27.5 tackles-for-loss and 14 sacks over the past two seasons, despite missing three games in the 2022 season with a foot injury that forced him to not run at the NFL scouting combine.

Wilson also led the Big 12 in pressures last season with 50 and had the fifth-highest pressure rate at 20%.

Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Lukas Van Ness, a redshirt-sophomore EDGE out of Iowa who didn't start any games in 2022, has a long athletic profile. He's 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 272 pounds.

Van Ness was second-team All-Big Ten in 2022. He was tied second for the most sacks in the Big Ten with 14 over the past two seasons, including 6.5 in 2022.

Scouting reports say Van Ness needs to improve on his hand attacks as a pass rusher, but he's got the prototypical frame to develop into an impact player at the NFL level.

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

If the Eagles aren't able to add Carter at No. 10, there's a chance they could select a different Bulldogs defensive player: edge rusher Nolan Smith.

At 6 foot 2 inches and 238 pounds, Smith is undersized but he plays much bigger on the field. He was the heaviest player with a 40-plus-inch vertical jump and a sub-4.40-second 40-yard-dash time at the combine since 2003.

Smith has a similar athletic profile to Eagles' star pass rusher Haason Reddick.

Smith's stats don't jump off the page -- 71 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons -- but all that production came while helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships.

Smith only played eight games last season due to a pectoral injury.

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Early in draft season, Murphy was a popular mock draft pick for the Eagles at No. 10 overall.

Murphy, a five-star recruit out of Hillgrove High School in Georgia, was consistent in three years at Clemson. He had the second-most sacks in the ACC in the past three seasons with 18.5.

Over that time, Murphy also had 37 tackles-for-loss and forced six fumbles.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The Eagles are pretty much set at cornerback with re-signing James Bradberry and extending Darius Slay after it appeared he wouldn't be on the roster in 2023.

But, depending on how the board falls for the Birds, they could still go cornerback with one of their two first-rounders, including Oregon's Christian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has an excellent combination of size and speed. The 6-foot-1 defensive back ran his 40-yard dash at 4.38 seconds.

Gonzalez was named second-team All Pac-12 and had the third most interceptions in the Pac-12 last season with four.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

The other top cornerback in the 2023 draft class is Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois.

Witherspoon was named first-team All-American for his play in 2022. He had 42 total tackles, three interceptions and four pass deflections last season.

Witherspoon is smaller than Gonzalez, but he's a fiery competitor who isn't afraid to make downhill plays.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

The Eagles' offense is already stacked with plenty of weapons.

Adding Texas running back Bijan Robinson to the backfield would make an Eagles offense that averaged 28.1 points last season even more dangerous.

Many draft analysts consider Robinson as the best running back prospect since New York's Saquon Barkley.

In 2022, Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards on 6.1 yards per carry for 18 touchdowns. He's also a threat to catch passes out of the backfield. He hauled in 19 receptions for 314 yards and two scores last year.

Robinson is a clear-cut three-down running back who could make an immediate impact in Philadelphia, but it would be shocking if the Birds invest the No. 10 overall pick on a tailback.

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

With two first-round picks, don't be surprised if the Eagles use one of those on the offensive line.

Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski is certainly in-play for the Eagles at No. 10 overall.

Skoronski was named AP first-team All-American last season and had the highest pass block grade in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus.

Skoronski spent the past two seasons starting every game at left tackle, but some draft analysts believe his size ould make him a "top-flight guard."

Cam Jurgens might play at right guard for the Eagles in the 2023 season after losing Issac Seumalo to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, but that remains to be seen.

If the Eagles go Skoronski at No. 10, he could be an option between Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

The Eagles also lost backup tackle Andre Dillard in free agency.

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. is a versatile offensive lineman who has experience playing at different positions in the trenches. He was starting at right guard in 2021 for the Buckeyes before he moved to left tackle last season, starting 13 games apiece at the positions each year.

Johnson Jr. is a plus-athlete who can get out in space and seems like an offensive lineman the Eagles would target.

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones earned first-team All-SEC honors last year. He also didn't allow a sack on 449 pass block snaps.

Jones is still pretty raw, but he's an athletic prospect who has the potential to develop into a long-term option on the left side.