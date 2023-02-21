2023 NFL Draft: How many picks do Philadelphia Eagles have?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After losing in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles are expected to have a busy offseason.

Jalen Hurts is eligible for a contract extension for the first time and numerous Eagles will hit the open market in free agency.

But, we're also entering NFL Draft season -- and the Eagles could add some premium talent to supplement players they lose in free agency.

Here's a list of picks the Eagles have in the 2023 NFL Draft as of this writing:

First round

The Eagles made a trade with the New Orleans Saints before last year's draft that landed the Birds an additional first rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia traded the No. 16 and 19 overall picks and a sixth-rounder in exchange for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-rounder, a 2022 seventh-rounder and a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick.

That 2023 first-round pick from the Saints turned into the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft.

The Eagles will also select at No. 30 overall with their own pick.

Other selections

Second-round, No. 62 overall (own pick)

Third round No. 94 overall (own pick)

Seventh round (own pick) -- the exact placement for seventh-round selections will be determined after the announcement of compensatory picks.

Seventh round: (via Minnesota Vikings through the Houston Texans in the Jalen Reagor trade)

The Eagles will get a chance to interview and scout potential draft targets at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.