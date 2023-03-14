Eagles re-sign RB Boston Scott: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are bringing back a fan favorite.

New York Giants killer Boston Scott agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth about $2 million with the Eagles Tuesday afternoon, according to NFL Network.

The #Eagles aren’t done in the backfield: The team agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth about $2 million with RB Boston Scott, per source.



Fans’ favorite “Giant Killer” is back for a sixth season in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/vcU7RyP0QB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

The move happened not too long after Philadelphia reportedly added Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny to their backfield.

Scott played in 15 games for the Eagles last season in a reserve role, backing up Miles Sanders, who tweeted goodbye to the city of Philadelphia following the Penny news.

To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart. 🫶🏾 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) March 14, 2023

Scott rushed for 217 yards on 54 carries last season and had three touchdowns in the regular season.

Scott, who's known for terrorizing the Giants, scored two of his three regular scores against New York. Then, in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, he scored another.

The LA Tech product will have another opportunity to score against the Giants at least two more times in the 2023 season.