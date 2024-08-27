Biden and Harris to visit Pittsburgh on Labor Day

Vice President Harris, Gov. Tim Walz begin bus tour in Pittsburgh Vice President Harris, Gov. Tim Walz begin bus tour in Pittsburgh 02:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Pittsburgh on Labor Day.

The White House announced that the president and vice president will hold a campaign event in Pittsburgh on Monday, Sept. 3. No other details were immediately released.

The Harris-Walz campaign says the stop is part of a Labor Day blitz in battleground states. Before she joins Biden in Pittsburgh for their first joint event since she accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, Harris will visit Detroit. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will spend Labor Day in Milwaukee and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Newport News, Virginia.

The events on Labor Day will highlight "the importance of American workers and unions to building a strong middle class and growing the economy," the campaign says.

The battleground state of Pennsylvania has already seen several visits from both Harris and former President Donald Trump since Biden dropped out of the presidential race last month.

Harris was most recently in Pennsylvania on Aug. 18, embarking on a bus tour throughout the Pittsburgh area with Walz.

Trump has also visited Pennsylvania multiple times this month, holding a rally in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 17 and visiting York days later. He's scheduled to return to Pennsylvania on Aug. 30 for a rally in Johnstown.

Biden has spent Labor Day in Pittsburgh several times and was supposed to come last year but didn't because of security reasons.