Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz will kickoff bus tour in Pittsburgh today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are kicking off a bus tour in western Pennsylvania today.

The Harris campaign is hoping to continue the momentum she has seen in recent polling as the Democratic National Convention approaches.

Harris will land in the Pittsburgh area along with her running mate Tim Walz and they'll be joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz.

It's the first time Harris, Walz, and their spouses will appear on the campaign trail since they were all together at their first rally in Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago.

Now, they're headed to our area and that's where their bus tour will begin. The campaign said the stops will focus on smaller events such as canvassing, phone banks, and making stops at local retailers.

This comes just a couple of days after Harris released her economic plan, mentioning her intentions to eliminate medical debt, cap prescription drug costs, and provide first-time home buyers with a $25,000 subsidy, among other things.

The campaign plans to hit both Allegheny and Beaver Counties, the latter being a key to President Joe Biden winning the 2020 election. Beaver County is typically a red county, but it helped propel Biden and Harris to the White House four years ago.

Of course, Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes, and the Real Clear Politics polling average has former President Donald Trump and Harris tied. Harris has gained momentum since President Biden made his decision to drop out of the race.

This bus tour, and the DNC starting this week, are looked at by the Harris campaign as a way to keep the momentum going as the November election approaches.

