President Biden potentially planning visit to Pittsburgh on Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - President Joe Biden could once again be making a stop in Pittsburgh.

Sources have told KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano that the President will possibly be making a stop in Pittsburgh on Labor Day.

Details of the visit are still in the works but it would be the second straight year that President Biden has visited Pittsburgh on Labor Day.

Last year, Biden made remarks in West Mifflin, at the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.

Also, throughout Biden's political life, he's made Pittsburgh a frequent stop during the holiday weekend, including in 2018 when he marched in the city's Labor Day Parade.

We'll have the details here on KDKA.com once more information is confirmed.