Labor Day 2022: President Biden arrives for Pittsburgh visit

CBS Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden has traveled to the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Labor Day with the election about two months away. 

Biden visited Milwaukee before traveling to Pittsburgh to deliver remarks at the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 in West Mifflin. Air Force Once landed in Pittsburgh around 4 p.m.

It's Biden's third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week, following trips to Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia. 

 

By Michael Guise
 

By Michael Guise
 

Preparations underway in West Mifflin

Preparations are underway at the Steelworkers Union Hall in West Mifflin, where the president is expected at a late afternoon picnic. 

The president is expected to speak, and union leaders said he'll also have the opportunity to mingle with about 250 members. 

The United Steelworkers have 1.2 million working and retired members representing several industries.

 

President Biden will be speaking today at the United Steelworkers Local Union in West Mifflin.

He's expected to deliver remarks at 5:30 p.m. 

The White House says his remarks will celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will also be in attendance.

By Mike Darnay
 

White House releases new details on President Biden's trip to Pittsburgh

President Biden is expected to arrive in Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. 

White House releases new details of President Biden's trip to Pittsburgh on Labor Day

For more information, click here.

By Mike Darnay
