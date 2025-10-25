Philadelphia mother channels grief into healing with Beyond the Tears event, transforming pain into purpose

Nearly a year and a half after her daughter's death, Regina Jones is helping others find peace after loss.

Jones hosted a grief counseling community event called "Beyond the Tears" in Cobbs Creek, bringing together people impacted by gun violence with food, music, and healing.

Her daughter, Isya Stanley, 17, was shot and killed on June 10, 2024, when police say gunfire erupted during a pop-up party in Fairmount Park. Four other teenagers were injured.

In November 2024, authorities arrested 17-year-old Zayaan Carroll and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and related offenses.

Jones said holding "Beyond the Tears" in her daughter's name is part of her own healing and a way to help others going through similar pain.

"I just really hope and pray that I'm able to kind of set an example back for the community, set an example back for our young children," she said.

The event featured live performances, including a poem about grief by 28-year-old Amir Smith, who said he has lost several loved ones to violence.

"For me, my poetry is just a way to give honor to those individuals I've lost, but also spread what I've been through because art is a form of healing," Smith said.

As families came together to remember their loved ones, Isya's family also reflected on another recent tragedy, the death of 23-year-old Kada Scott, whose killing reopened old wounds.

"I cry every time I see what's going on with her and her family," said Mary Williams, Isya's grandmother.

"I pray that the parents of Kada Scott get the strength that they need to be able to take it day by day," Jones added.

Jones said she plans to hold more community events, hoping to help the community regain strength after pain.

"Hopefully, we can all eventually stand tall together and be able to say we are here to make a change," she said.