Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera back in prison for violating probation

Hockey rink to be renamed for Gaudreau brothers, upgrades coming to Philadelphia airport, more news

Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera is back in prison after he allegedly violated his probation, court documents on Thursday revealed.

On Sept. 16, Margera was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police in Fulton County. According to Chester County court docs, he was charged with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, summary reckless driving and other related offenses.

Margera is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing for violating his probation.

Margera was sentenced to six months of probation after pleading guilty in June to assaulting his brother and making threats to other family members.

At the hearing in June, Margera's attorney, William J. Brennan, said he was clean, sober and productive a year after the arrest, but court docs from Chester County say he has failed to comply with drug and alcohol treatment.

Earlier this year, Margera had charges dropped against him following an incident at the Radnor Hotel in August 2023.