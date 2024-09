Hockey rink to be renamed for Gaudreau brothers, upgrades coming to Philadelphia airport, more news The Holly Dell Ice Arena in Seawell, New Jersey will soon change its name to Gaudreau Rink in honor of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials pledged millions for updates at Philadelphia International Airport, and Philadelphia Police Office Jaime Roman will be laid to rest at his funeral service Thursday. More on these stories in your Digital Brief for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.