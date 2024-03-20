Charges dropped against former TV star Bam Margera following incident at Radnor Hotel in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges against former TV star Bam Margera related to an incident at the Radnor Hotel in August of 2023 were dropped, his lawyers said on Wednesday.

"Justice prevailed today when charges were withdrawn against Mr. Margera," Michael T. van der Veen and William J. Brennan, Margera's representation, said in a statement. "It's fulfilling to be able to help him get his life back on track."

Margera was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after Radnor Township Police arrived at the hotel for a call about an argument between a woman and man in the Radnor Hotel parking lot near Lancaster Avenue last summer.

The case is separate from the charges the former "Jackass" star faces for allegedly assaulting his brother, Jess Margera, at their home in Chester County in April of 2023.

The trial for that case is scheduled to begin next Monday, March 25, according to a docket sheet for the case.

Bam Margera pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges, which include simple assault and making terroristic threats.