An airshow is coming to Wildwood, New Jersey, in 2025

An airshow is coming to the Jersey Shore in 2025, but it isn't in Atlantic City. According to a Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority spokesperson, the Wildwoods Thunder Over The Waves Airshow will take place in September.

The airshow will be a two-day event scheduled for Sept. 5 and 6.

The spokesperson said the GWTA gave approval for the airshow last Thursday, and contracts are currently being signed. The GWTA will fund the airshow.

The GWTA saw an opportunity to host its airshow after the Greater Atlantic City Chamber canceled the 2025 Atlantic City Airshow at the end of the year. The spokesperson said the economic impacts were a factor behind the decision.

This will be the second straight year without the Atlantic City Airshow. The 2024 airshow was canceled after organizers said a "major act" withdrew.

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber said in December it's hopeful the AC airshow will return in 2026.

"Our goal is to ensure the long-term viability of the Airshow — it is New Jersey's largest free event, a 20-year tradition, that has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of visitors and residents alike," the Greater Atlantic City Chamber said in a December 2024 statement. "We recognize the Airshow's significant role in our community and to the tourism economy, and we are steadfast in our dedication to preserving its legacy while adapting to current economic realities."