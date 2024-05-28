U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of assaulting, robbing off-duty Philadelphia officer of gun

Former Pa. school police officer charged with with sexual assault due in court | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was on the run for over a week after allegedly assaulting and robbing an off-duty officer of his gun in North Philadelphia on May 12 was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, authorities said in a release.

Arthur Jones, 38, was arrested Tuesday morning at a hotel on the 8800 block of Tinicum Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia on charges including aggravated assault, robbery and firearms possession.

@USMS_Philly arrested Arthur Jones this morning at a Southwest Phila hotel. Jones was the last suspect wanted in relation to the May 12 assault an off-duty @PhillyPolice Officer. A $5,000 reward was previously announced by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and USMS. pic.twitter.com/g3PROJC0Ey — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) May 28, 2024

Authorities said investigators developed information that Jones was hiding in a hotel in Southwest Philadelphia around 11:30 a.m. and Jones surrendered to investigators when confronted. They said the officer was punched in the face and choked and had his gun stolen by individuals while on his way home.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and received treatment for a black eye, bruises on his face and a leg injury.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones on May 14. A suspect previously referred to as "Duke" surrendered on May 14. A 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were also arrested in connection with the incident.

The nine-year veteran of Philadelphia police assigned to the 22nd District was placed on administrative leave and police said he will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

"The public provided dozens of tips that ultimately made this arrest possible. We thank the Philadelphia community for their commitment to justice," Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, said in the release.