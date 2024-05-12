Suspect arrested for assaulting off-duty Philadelphia officer, stealing gun, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect was arrested after he allegedly stole an off-duty officer's personal firearm and struck them with a car on Sunday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The incident happened just before 7:15 a.m. on the 2100 block of West Oxford Street in North Philadelphia. The suspect was taken into custody hours later on Sunday afternoon in Kensington, according to police.

Police said during the incident, the officer disarmed the suspect and fired his weapon in self-defense.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black BMW and struck the officer. The BMW was lost in the area of 9th and Cumberland streets before the suspect was arrested hours later, police said.

Police didn't specify what led up to the incident and the officer's condition isn't known at this time.

Authorities are also asking for the public's help to identify several women who are suspected of interfering with the officer as he tried to arrest the man.

Police say the women in these photos helped the suspect escape and flee the scene in North Philly after he took an officer's personal firearm.

Philadelphia police are urging residents to contact the department at 215-686-TIPS if they know anything about the incident.