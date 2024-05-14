Suspect arrested; 2 others wanted in connection with robbery, assault of off-duty Philadelphia officer, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly assaulting and robbing an off-duty officer of his personal firearm in North Philly on Sunday morning. Police are also looking to interview a woman they called a "person of interest" about the incident.

Arthur Jones, 38, is wanted on robbery and aggravated assault charges after a Philly officer was assaulted and robbed on the 2100 block of West Oxford Street in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

So far, two other people have been arrested in connection with the robbery and assault. Police said a man known as "Duke" was taken into custody on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. A 6-foot-8 man was arrested on Sunday night in Kensington hours after the incident.

Police said Jones is 5 feet, 6 inches and 160 pounds. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are also searching for a woman wanted for questioning in connection with the incident at the 2100 block of West Oxford Street. Police didn't specify why the woman was wanted for questioning or how she was involved.

The incident started on Sunday just after 7 a.m. when an off-duty Philly police officer was driving home after work when he came across a crowd of at least 12 people and a black BMW blocking the intersection.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Monday that the off-duty officer waited about four minutes before honking his horn and asking the BMW to move.

Vanore then said a woman with the BMW got into a verbal argument with the off-duty officer before a man, whom police claim is Duke, approached the officer's car.

After an argument, Vanore claimed Duke then assaulted the officer, punching him several times in the face. The off-duty officer then parked his car and identified himself as a law enforcement officer, according to Vanore.

Vanore said Duke then pulled out a gun and held it at his side, which led the off-duty officer to call for backup.

The 6-foot-8 man then became involved in the struggle with the officer and put him in a headlock, Vanore said.

At some point during the fight, Vanore said the off-duty officer took his firearm out and then reholstered it as they were struggling for a weapon the man allegedly had.

Vanore said while the officer and the suspect were struggling for the man's gun when the officer was able to dislodge the gun's magazine and fire the last bullet away from the crowd to empty the gun. No one was shot, according to Vanore.

In a news release, police said Duke allegedly then pointed a gun at the officer and demanded he drop the 6-foot-8 man's firearm. Many people then beat the off-duty officer and his personal firearm was stolen from the holster.

Once the on-duty officer from the district arrived to help, the crowd and suspects involved cleared the area. The off-duty officer's leg was run over by the 6-foot-8 man driving a black BMW, police said.

Police said Tuesday that a firearm was recovered but did not specify who the weapon belonged to.