2 more arrested in connection with robbery, assault of off-duty Philadelphia officer; 1 suspect remains at large

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two more people were arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of an off-duty officer in North Philadelphia last Sunday. One man is still on the run after allegedly assaulting and robbing the officer of his gun.

Police said a woman, Khamil Brown, 34, was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking and related offenses due to her involvement in the incident.

Police said a suspect previously referred to as "Duke" surrendered on May 14. He was identified as 24-year-old Cian Dennis and was charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and related charges.

The man who remains at large, Arthur Jones, 38, is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Arthur Jones, 38, is wanted on robbery and aggravated assault charges after a Philly officer was assaulted and robbed on the 2100 block of West Oxford Street in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

According to police, Dennis assaulted the off-duty officer after the officer honked his horn when he got stuck in traffic behind another car on Oxford Avenue on May 12.

Dennis allegedly punched the officer in the face while he was still in the car. The officer then got out of his car and identified himself as a police officer. That's when police said Dennis pulled out a gun and held it down to his side. There was a struggle between Dennis and the officer and around this time police said another man, now identified as Yusef Coleman, 24, approached the officer from behind and got him in a headlock.

There was a struggle over Coleman's gun but the officer was able to push it away. During the struggle, a magazine fell out and the officer discharged the gun, police said. No one was hit.

Coleman was arrested on May 13 and charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and related offenses.

After the gun was discharged, police said Dennis pointed a gun at the officer and demanded him to release it. Police said the officer's gun was stolen from his holster and he was beaten up by multiple people. A gun was later found by police on May 14 but they didn't specify who the gun belonged to.

The crowd and suspects left when a responding on-duty officer arrived at the scene and police said Coleman left in a black BMW, hitting the off-duty officer's leg. The BMW was later recovered by police.

The off-duty officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and received treatment for a black eye, bruises on his face, and a leg injury.

The nine-year veteran of Philadelphia police assigned to the 22nd District will be placed on administrative leave while he recovers from the injuries and police said he will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.