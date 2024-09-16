Local businesses go big helping fans show off their Philadelphia Eagles pride

From murals to merch, local businesses helping fans show off their Philadelphia Eagles pride

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's no doubt that the City of Philadelphia bleeds green. So now that a new Philadelphia Eagles season is underway, it's no surprise that local businesses are going big to show their Philly pride.

In Barrington, New Jersey, Past to Present Vintage was stocked up on Eagles apparel ahead of Philadelphia's home opener at Lincoln Financial Field. The Birds take on the Atlanta Falcons Monday night at 8:15 p.m.

When it comes to vintage sports apparel, what's old is truly new again. "It's new, old stuff going out," owner Joe Vernacchio said.

Vintage Eagles shirt at Past and Present Vintage CBS Philadelphia

But Vernacchio admitted it's not always easy owning a specialty shop.

"Teams do good, we do good," he said. "Everyday the market is different. Price of the jacket last year is totally different than the price of the jacket this year," he explained.

Philly apparel shop Art History 101 even sold more than 300 Eagles T-shirts before the design was revealed ahead of the season opener. When founder Jay Pross gifted offensive tackle Jordan Mailata the one-of-a-kind shirt, he blurred out the design on social media – and fans went crazy.

The limited edition shirts quickly sold out, but other items are still flying off the shelves at the store's Frankford location.

Art History 101 T-shirt design CBS Philadelphia

And while most fans wear their Eagles green to show their support for the Birds, Scott with ST Roofing helps homeowners take their fandom a step further – by painting Philly-centric murals on their roofs.

Scott the Roofer Eagles mural CBS Philadelphia

Each design usually takes two hours to complete, and this year he expects to be busier than ever.

"I've been getting requests like crazy," Scott said. "They want old school Kelly Green ,they want the new school, they want to mix up something. They want me to do Kelce on a roof, they want me to do Hurts, they want me to do everybody."

The best part is that Scott's work is free – but homeowners should be prepared to live with the permanent Eagles art for a long time.

Regardless of the season and when Philadelphia sport teams are playing, small businesses are hope to cash in.

Although it's just the start of the football season, Vernacchio said he's sure his vintage apparel will do well.