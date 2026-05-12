Cheesesteaks and Scottie Scheffler's chicken parm: How Aronimink's chef prepared for the PGA Championship

Top-tier dining and a top-tier experience are happening inside Aronimink Golf Club, led by Executive Chef John Ferguson.

Ferguson joined the kitchen in 2021. Before getting the position, it hadn't been open in 50 years.

Now he's preparing for one of the biggest moments of his career – the 2026 PGA Championship.

Aronimink Golf Club executive chef John Ferguson CBS Philadelphia

"I'm just so fortunate and honestly humbled to be able to lead this team through this event," he said. "We have all the expectations to do this at the highest level. It's truly a fortunate experience."

The PGA provided a foundation for the championship week's culinary experience, but Ferguson added a distinct Philadelphia flavor: think items like roast pork sandwiches and Philly cheesesteaks, but upgraded.

"We'll offer four or five different kinds of cheese," Ferguson said.

His team already has about 40 people, but Ferguson said he brought in another 20 to get everything done through the tournament.

And while the kitchen preps for thousands, one very important guest is keeping it simple.

Prep inside the kitchen at Aronimink Golf Club CBS Philadelphia

As the 2025 PGA Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler chose the menu for the Champions Dinner.

"He wants chicken parm," Ferguson said. "So we're going to use locally raised chicken, the highest quality chicken, and he wanted three flavors of gelato."

Lemon, strawberry and raspberry, to be exact.

The gates are open for practice rounds at Aronimink, but the work never stops.

"Because we have the PGA Championship in the middle, we got to make sure all our summer restaurant menus are planned," Ferguson said.

Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania CBS Philadelphia

Through it all, the chef says it comes down to his team.

"Our staff is vital. The team culture is the most important thing for us," he said.

And how does a chef keep his staff motivated during one of the biggest events of the year?

Ferguson says it's simple: snacks.