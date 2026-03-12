Philadelphia Eagles sign former Falcons OLB Arnold Ebiketie, reports say

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to a one-year contract Thursday night, according to multiple reports. ESPN reports the deal is worth up to $7.3 million with $4.3 million guaranteed.

Ebiketie, 27, spent the past four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. He started his college football career at Temple University in North Philadelphia before transferring to Penn State University.

Last season, Ebiketie had 36 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits in 17 games, including three starts. In 67 career games, Ebiketie has 16.5 sacks, 129 tackles and 41 quarterback hits.

Philadelphia needed an edge rusher this offseason after they weren't able to retain Jaelan Phillips, who signed a massive contract with the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles' defense also lost starters Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship in free agency.

Ebiketie joins an edge rusher group that includes Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. Eagles legend Brandon Graham could also return for another season. Last year, the Eagles signed edge rushers Joshua Uche and Azeez Ojulari to one-year deals to build depth, but they've both signed elsewhere after making a minimal impact in the 2025 season.

Despite not having much money this offseason, the Eagles have made several moves in free agency.

Earlier this week, the team signed former Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen and blocking tight end Johnny Mundt. They've also brought back tight end Grant Calcaterra and punter Braden Mann. The Birds also reportedly signed veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Last weekend, the team signed defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year contract extension.