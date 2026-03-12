Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran CB Jonathan Jones, bring back punter Braden Mann, reports say

The Philadelphia Eagles made multiple moves Thursday, including signing former Washington Commanders and New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, according to CBS Sports.

Jones, 32, is entering the 11th year of his career after playing last season with the Washington Commanders and spending the first nine years of his career with the New England Patriots, where he won two Super Bowls.

Last season with the Commanders, Jones had 41 tackles, five pass deflections and one quarterback hit in 12 games, including seven starts.

In his 10-year career, Jones has made 78 starts in 144 games. He brings depth to a secondary that recently added former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen to a group that already includes All-Pros Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Jones will compete with Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams and Michael Carter II for spots on the depth chart.

Eagles bring back punter Braden Mann

Braden Mann isn't going anywhere. The Eagles signed Mann to a four-year, $14 million contract with $7 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

Mann's reported $14 million contract is tied for fifth highest among punters in the NFL. He's been with the Eagles since the 2023 season.

Landon Dickerson, Eagles revise contract

The Eagles and Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson agreed to a revised two-year contract Thursday at around $36 million, according to ESPN. He was previously due $39 million in the 2026 season, but he can now hit that though incentives in 2027.

ESPN reports Dickerson is due $15.7 million in the 2026 season and no longer under contract in 2028.

Dickerson dealt with injuries last season and reportedly considered retirement before returning for the upcoming season.

Eagles get paid back for Jaire Alexander trade

Last season, the Eagles acquired veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, but he stepped away from football one week after the deal to focus on his physical and mental health.

ESPN reports Thursday that the Eagles were paid back $889,000 and received a salary cap credit after Alexander didn't play a snap in Philadelphia. The Eagles received $500,000 from the Ravens and $389,000 from Alexander to cover part of his signing bonus and one week's salary, ESPN reports.

The Eagles sent a 2027 seventh-round pick to Baltimore in the trade.