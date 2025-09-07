Philadelphia Phillies promote Aidan Miller, the club's top hitting prospect, to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Phillies are promoting Aidan Miller, the club's top hitting prospect, to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr confirmed on Sunday night. Milb Central was the first to report the news.

Miller, 21, is ranked as the No. 47 prospect by MLB Pipeline and the second-best player in Philadelphia's farm system behind pitching prospect Andrew Painter, who is ranked as the 10th-best prospect in baseball.

Miller, who plays shortstop, will join Philadelphia's other top hitting prospect — Justin Crawford — at Triple-A.

Miller, a 2023 first-round pick, has risen quickly through the Phillies' farm system.

At Double-A Reading, Miller is slashing .259/.382/.427 with an 809 OPS through 108 games. He's hit 13 home runs and recorded 41 RBIs to go along with 52 stolen bases. Miller isn't expected to join the Phillies until at least the 2026 season.

Earlier Sunday, the Phillies lost 5-4 to the Miami Marlins and snapped a three-game winning streak as shortstop Trea Turner exited the game with a hamstring strain.

The Phillies will begin a four-game series with the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.