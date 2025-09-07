Otto López powers Miami Marlins with two homers in 5-4 win over Philadelphia Phillies to snap skid

Otto López homered twice and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Sunday, avoiding a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders.

Troy Johnston had two hits for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game skid.

Ronny Henriquez (7-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Lake Bachar escaped a ninth-inning jam for his third save.

Trea Turner homered and Brandon Marsh had three hits for the Phillies. Turner left the game with a right hamstring strain after he legged out a grounder and reached on a throwing error by López in the seventh.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber hit an RBI single in the ninth. Schwarber, who leads the National League with 49 homers, has not gone deep since hitting four against Atlanta on Aug. 28.

The Marlins sent 10 batters to the plate in a four-run first inning against Taijuan Walker (4-8). López hit a three-run homer and Máximo Acosta added an RBI single.

Turner greeted reliever Calvin Faucher with a homer to lead off the sixth. Faucher also gave up an RBI single to Marsh.

López added a solo shot off reliever José Alvarado in the seventh to make it 5-3.

Walker worked six innings and held the Marlins scoreless after the opening frame.

Bachar walked Max Kepler and pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto to start the ninth. Bryson Stott popped out and pinch-hitter Harrison Bader lined out before Schwarber's run-scoring single. Bachar then retired Bryce Harper on a groundout to end it.

López became the sixth Marlins player with a multi-homer game this season.

The Phillies return home Monday to open a four-game series against the New York Mets, with RHP Aaron Nola (3-8, 6.78) scheduled to start. The Marlins have not announced a starter for the opener of their four-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals.