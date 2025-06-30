Phillies prospect Andrew Painter named to 2025 All-Star Futures Game but won't pitch

Andrew Painter and catching prospect Eduardo Tait will represent the Phillies at the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12 in Atlanta, but Philadelphia's top prospect will not pitch.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday that the club is keeping Painter on schedule.

"He will not pitch in the Futures Game," Thomson said before the Phillies' game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. "We'll keep him on our plan."

The Phillies have been cautious in setting an exact timeline for when Painter could pitch in the majors this season. Dave Dombrowski, the team's president of baseball operations, previously said "July-ish."

On Monday, Thomson said Painter's call-up to MLB, if there is one, won't be until after the All-Star break.

"Nothing says he's coming up here," Thomson said. "He's got to be healthy. He's got to be pitching well. I've said that all along."

Painter, 22, is scheduled to pitch Thursday for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Thomson said the organization wants Painter to reach 90 to 95 pitches Thursday, a mark he hasn't yet reached.

The right-hander is making his way back from Tommy John surgery in 2023. He injured his right ulnar collateral ligament during a spring training game in March 2023 and later underwent surgery in July. Painter was on the fast track to cracking the Phillies' starting rotation as a 19-year-old before the injury. He missed all of last season.

Painter began the season pitching for the Clearwater Threshers in Single-A before being promoted to the IronPigs. He's made 13 starts overall, posting a 4.18 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings across the two minor-league levels.

Tait, the Phillies' No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com, has 10 homers with a .449 slugging percentage and .777 OPS in 65 games with the Threshers.