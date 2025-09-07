Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner leaves game against Marlins with right hamstring strain

Meet the team behind the Phillies PhanaVision who set the mood for home games at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner left the team's game against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning Sunday because of a right hamstring strain.

Turner hit a solo homer in the sixth to narrow Philadelphia's deficit to 4-2. When his turn came again in the seventh, Turner legged out a grounder and reached on a throwing error by Miami Otto López.

Edmundo Sosa replaced Turner as the base runner and at shortstop.

The 32-year-old Turner leads the National League in batting average at .305 and also has a league-leading 179 hits this season.