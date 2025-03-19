Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford, Phillies' 2 top hitting prospects, rising through the farm system together

Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller were selected as first-round picks by the Phillies a year apart from each other, but their bond is more than just being No. 1 picks for the same organization.

Crawford was selected in the first round a year before Miller and had immediate success. The road hasn't been as easy for Miller, but he's been able to adjust and move up levels in the organization due to Crawford's tutelage.

The two have risen through the organization together, and Crawford has helped Miller throughout his journey.

"Ever since I signed here, every little question I have or concern, he's answered it and helped me out," Miller said. "Even when I was struggling up in Jersey (High-A Jersey Shore), he was the first guy to really try and help me out. He eased my mind a little bit. I owe a lot to him for that."

LAKELAND, FLORIDA - MARCH 16, 2024: Aidan Miller #21 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats during the first inning of a spring training Spring Breakout game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Lakeland, Florida. George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Miller was promoted to Jersey Shore last June, but the 2023 first-round pick wasn't hitting like a player of that pedigree. Miller was struggling to hit above .200, even having an average of .189 after August 1. He wasn't being written off, but there were questions about whether Miller would get out of his slump.

If it wasn't for Crawford, who knows how his 2024 season would fare?

"The biggest thing he's helped me with is the mental side of the game," Miller said. "He was kind of there for the whole thing and the whole process. You just ask him questions on how to get through it and things I could do to improve my game, he was always there."

While Crawford was changing the season for Double-A Reading with his bat, he was helping Miller through his struggles 120 miles up the road. Since that low point of .189 for Miller, he hit .299 in August with three home runs and 16 RBI. Miller also had an OPS of .906, which he carried over into September with a five-hit performance.

That led to a call-up to Double-A Reading for the final week of the season, where Miller and Crawford were reunited once again. Both Miller and Crawford are expected to begin the season in Double-A Reading, hitting 1-2 in the Fightin Phils' lineup.

Crawford leadoff and Miller second.

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 08: Justin Crawford #13 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during batting practice prior to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

"That's my guy, man! He's fun to just go to work with every day," Crawford said. "It's been really cool just to have the opportunity to go through the minors with him. He's someone that works extremely hard and brings a good attitude every day."

"It's definitely a lot of fun having him hit behind me and being able to hit behind him and see him at short."

The top two hitting prospects in the Phillies system, Miller and Crawford are rising through the ranks together. Crawford the big bro and Miller the little bro.

Both could be in the Phillies lineup by 2026 at the rate they are hitting.

"It's so cool to have another guy you're moving up with," Miller said. It's a lot of fun....It's been really cool to enjoy this experience with him."