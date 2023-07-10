2023 MLB draft: Phillies select Aidan Miller with 27th overall pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies selected shortstop Aidan Miller out of J.W. Mitchell High School in Florida with the 27th overall pick in the MLB draft Sunday night.

Miller was rated as the 13th-best prospect by MLB.com, but he slipped to the Phillies. He's currently commited to the University of Arkansas.

New kid on the block pic.twitter.com/84BNiOywyq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 10, 2023

Last summer, Miller won the High School Home Run Derby and the High School All-American Game MVP in Los Angeles.

"Miller is a corner infielder with the kind of offensive profile pro teams want at that spot. The right-handed hitter has easily plus raw power and has shown he can get to it in games against good competition, showing no difficulty in turning around elite velocity. He already has a lot of strength," MLB.com wrote.

Here's how CBS Sports graded the pick:

"We considered Miller to be the best prep corner-infield bat in the class because he's all but certain to end up at third base. He has at least above-average power potential, and he hasn't yet been hampered by a hitch in his swing. Grade: B."

In the past five drafts, the Phillies have used first-round picks on Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, Mick Abel, Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford.