Phillies bat boy headed to All-Star game; Adam Grognale will join Schwarber, Wheeler in Atlanta The Phillies are adding one more person to their All-Star list. Bat boy Adam Grognale was voted as one of the two All-Star ball crew members headed to Atlanta next week. Grognale is in his 5th season with the Phillies and has had some pretty slick highlights. He'll join Kyle Schwarber and Zack Wheeler at the All-Star game next Tuesday.