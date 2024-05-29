Philadelphia Phillies' bat boy on mission to give back while working his "dream job"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies bat boy is known for being quick on his feet, but the 25-year-old from New Jersey also wants to be known for giving back.

"As soon as I get here, I'm pretty much rolling the rest of the day," Adam Crognale, the Phillies bat boy, said before a game at Citizens Bank Park earlier this month.

Hours before the players show up, he is getting the team ready. This is his fourth season with the Phillies.

"It's a dream job," Crognale said.

Adam Crognale, the Philadelphia Phillies' bat boy, is working to be a "positive force" in his life after he was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma in his knee 10 years ago. Philadelphia Phillies

Growing up, Crognale played ball himself and jumped at the opportunity to work for his favorite team.

"There's nothing better than coming to this ballpark. I've said that since I was a 5-year-old kid, and I probably will not stop saying that," Crognale said while standing in the clubhouse.

It was a dream job that almost didn't happen, though. Ten years ago, Crognale's life changed forever after he was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma in his knee.

"I couldn't walk, which honestly is ironic today, because now I'm known as a fast-running bat boy, which you can't run without your knees," Crognale said.

It was then, though, he made it his goal to give back.

Adam Crognale, the Phillies' bat boy, battled Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma in his knee. Adam Crognale

"Some people could look at as a negative, and some people could look at it as a positive. And for me, I looked at it as a positive because ultimately, some people don't make it out," Crognale said.

Last October, Liam Castellanos designed a T-shirt benefiting a local nonprofit, Kisses for Kyle. The superstar slugger's son said it was because of his friendship with Crognale and Crognale's ties to the organization. When Crognale was going through cancer, Kisses for Kyle helped.

Fast-forward to this spring, and Crognale went into the running for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Visionaries of the Year Greater Philadelphia. He said he is raising money for the philanthropic competition to help patient advocacy. His next fundraiser is Thursday night.

Simply put, being "a positive force" is how Crognale lives his life.

"I think a big reason why I'm still here, after everything I went through, is to give back," Crognale said.

His mission isn't slowing down any time soon.