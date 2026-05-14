What sets each Pennsylvania 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary candidate apart

It's one of the hottest-contested races on the May 19 ballot in the 2026 Pennsylvania primary election. Four Democrats are running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep Dwight Evans in what has been rated the most Democratic-leaning district in the nation, Pennsylvania Congressional District 3.

The candidates are tax attorney Shaun Griffith, state Rep. Chris Rabb, Dr. Ala Stanford and state Sen. Sharif Street.

CBS News Philadelphia interviewed all four candidates to discuss a bevy of topics important to voters. On Wednesday, the focus was on affordability. On Thursday, the focus is on what makes these candidates stand out in a sea of Democrats.

State Sen. Sharif Street

Street, the son of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street, has served in the state Senate since 2017. He leaned on his experience in Harrisburg and says he'll deliver results for the district.

"Almost everybody in this race says, 'We're for everyone being able to go see a doctor.' There may be some minor differences around the edges," Street said. "But it's who's going to be able to deliver people's ability to do that. And I have done that at the state level, I can do it at the federal level. Almost everyone in this race says it's important that our communities are safe, and it's not just law enforcement, but it's actually working with community-based organizations. But I've delivered that on a consistent basis."

Dr. Ala Stanford

Stanford pointed to her upbringing in the district, climbing to become a doctor who earned recognition for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic. She believes she can bring a unique perspective to the job.

"My life story. I've been the welfare kid. And because of my federal program for education that allowed me to go to college, I've been in some of the most affluent spaces, and everywhere in between," Stanford said. "And so there's not a room that I don't enter where I don't feel comfortable, because I've lived on both sides."

Tax attorney Shaun Griffith

A tax attorney by trade, Griffith says he has lived throughout PA-03 for years, from Cobbs Creek to Fairmount and South Philadelphia. He also opened a tax business in Roxborough. He thinks his work background and knowledge of the district give him a different view.

"I'm not here to build my résumé. I'm not here to pay back any favors to any supporters or PACs or private. I'm here because I've seen how people struggle," Griffith said. "And I, myself, grew up in a working-class family, and I am the guy who actually has not just the lived experience, but also sort of plans on how to take those theories and put them into practice."

State Rep. Chris Rabb

A state representative since 2017, Rabb has long been viewed as the race's progressive candidate. He believes the district needs someone like him right now.

"This is a moment where we have to send a real fighter to Washington, D.C.," Rabb said. "A troublemaker in troubled times. We've tried status quo politicians and establishment politics, and there's not a particular interest for that anymore. People want real change, and that requires people who know how to speak truth to power, who also understand the substance of policy and legislating. I believe I'm that candidate."