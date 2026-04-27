When is the 2026 Pennsylvania primary election? Key dates, how to see who's on your ballot and more.

Pennsylvania voters will cast their ballots in just a few weeks for the 2026 primary election.

Before you head to the polls – or make a plan to vote by mail – here's what you need to know.

When is Pennsylvania's primary election?

Pennsylvania's primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary system, voters can only vote for candidates in the party they're registered for. Meaning, registered Republicans can only vote for Republican candidates, and Democrats can only vote for Democratic candidates.

However, all registered voters can vote on constitutional amendment questions, ballot questions or special elections in their district.

Can I register to vote before the primary?

The last day to register to vote in the Pennsylvania primary is 15 days before the election, or May 4, 2026.

Residents can register or update their voter registration online, by mail, in person at their county election office or at PennDOT and other government agencies.

In order to register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen for at least one month before the primary, be 18 years old, and have been a resident of the election district where you want to register for at least 30 days before the primary.

Full instructions for how to register to vote in Pennsylvania can be found on the state's Voter Services website.

What time are polls open?

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Where can I find my polling place?

You can find your polling place and check your voter registration status on the Department of State's website.

To search, you'll need your name, zip code, county of residence and date of birth, or you can search by using your driver's license number or PennDOT ID.

Can I apply for a mail-in ballot?

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot before the Pennsylvania primary is 5 p.m. on May 12, 2026. Applications must be received at your county election office by this time.

In order to apply for a mail-in ballot, voters need to provide an approved ID. You can apply online, by mail or in person.

Any registered voter can apply for a mail-in ballot, whereas registered voters who can't make it to their polling place on Election Day because of illness, disability, work or travel can apply for an absentee ballot.

Completed mail-in ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Who's on my ballot?

Sample ballots with information on who is running in the primary election are available through Pennsylvania's county election websites.

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