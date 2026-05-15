What each Pennsylvania 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary candidate would do on Day 1

It's one of the hottest-contested races on the May 19 ballot in the 2026 Pennsylvania primary election. Four Democrats are running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep Dwight Evans in what has been rated the most Democratic-leaning district in the nation, Pennsylvania Congressional District 3.

The candidates are tax attorney Shaun Griffith, state Rep. Chris Rabb, Dr. Ala Stanford and state Sen. Sharif Street.

CBS News Philadelphia interviewed all four candidates to discuss a bevy of topics important to voters. On Wednesday, the focus was on affordability. On Thursday, the focus was on what makes these candidates stand out in a sea of Democrats. Friday's focus is on what each candidate would do on the first day in Congress if elected.

State Sen. Sharif Street

Street has his eye set on economic and funding issues. The state senator says bringing down prices, funding mass transportation, and education are at the top of his priorities.

"We got to make sure we continue to get prices down. We got to make sure we continue to create jobs," Street said. "We got to make sure we continue to fund mass transit. We got to get money for our schools. And by the way, I have talked about, and I'm the only candidate in this race who has consistently talked about we need a massive federal infrastructure program for schools."

Dr. Ala Stanford

Stanford, a medical doctor, says her top agenda item is making healthcare more affordable.

"Restoring the subsidies to the Affordable Care Act, it has to be," Stanford said. "It impacts everyone, whether you have private insurance or whether you are a Medicare/Medicaid recipient. Because we know right now, people are not getting the preventative care, the screening, and the treatment that their doctors have recommended."

Tax attorney Shaun Griffith

Griffith talked about plans to regulate data centers and hold the White House accountable. But priority one for him is universal healthcare.

"Making sure that we have Medicare for All or some similar bill put forth for a vote. Let's put it on record," Griffith said. "Who in the house believes health care is a human right, and who doesn't?"

State Rep. Chris Rabb

If elected to Washington, Rabb says he'd first look to rein in the Trump administration.

"We have to begin the de-Trumpification of government," Rabb said. "Trump and his thugs need to be held to account. But we also have to make sure we restore all the things he's sought to destroy, institutionally, politically, operationally, we have to start there."