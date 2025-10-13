Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson will return in 2026, reports say

Plenty of changes are likely coming for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2026, but manager Rob Thomson is staying put.

Thomson will return for the final year of his contract next year, his fifth with the team, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the Phillies in four games in the National League Division Series last week. Many were critical of some of Thomson's decisions during the series, including a Bryson Stott bunt at a critical moment in the Game 2 loss.

Zooming out, though, Thomson led the Phillies to the playoffs four years in a row for only the second time in franchise history.

Thomson is scheduled to speak to members of the media Thursday, the team said. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski will also speak to reporters that day.