Phillies' Kyle Schwarber becomes 21st player in MLB history to have 4 HR game in win over Braves

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber became the 21st player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game in a 19-4 rout over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night.

Schwarber is the first Phillie to hit four home runs in a game since Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt did it against the Chicago Cubs on April 17, 1976. Former Phillies outfielder Chuck Klein hit home runs in a game in 1936, while Ed Delahanty hit four, including two inside the park, in 1896.

Schwarber's fourth home run of the night, his NL-leading 49th of the year, happened in the bottom of the seventh inning. Schwarber smacked it 108.9 mph off the bat and 407 feet into the stands in right field, according to StatCast. The three-run homer gave the Phillies an 18-4 lead.

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on August 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

Schwarber is the third MLB player to hit four home runs in a game this season.

Eugenio Suárez, who is now with the Seattle Mariners, hit four against the Braves while he was playing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in April.

Last month, Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz, a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native, hit four against the Houston Astros.

