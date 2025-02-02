Philadelphia-area artists including Sabrina Carpenter win big at 2025 Grammy Awards

Several Philadelphia-area artists are taking home awards from the 67th Grammy Awards.

Quakertown, Pennsylvania, native Sabrina Carpenter won her first Grammy before the telecast began, receiving the trophy for best pop solo performance for "Espresso."

She also won the award for best pop vocal album for "Short n' Sweet" shortly after her performance during the show.

In her acceptance speech, Carpenter thanked her mother, who she said drove her to voice lessons in Bala Cynwyd.

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Karen Slack and Michelle Cann's album "Beyond The Years — Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price" won the award for best classical solo album.

The album celebrates the work of Price, a trailblazing Black composer and pianist whose contributions were largely unrecognized during her lifetime.

"Florence Price has been such an inspiration to me," Cann told CBS News Philadelphia recently. "I can't compare her to really anyone else because she writes from her heart."

Slack echoed that sentiment. "Every song sounds timeless," she said.

Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, music and artistic director at the Philadelphia Orchestra, along with Jason Ruder and Steven Gizicki, won the award for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for the soundtrack of "Maestro," a film about the composer Leonard Bernstein.

Cooper also starred in and directed the movie. Bernstein studied at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Grammys winners list for 2025

The Crossing, a Philadelphia-based professional chamber choir conducted by Donald Nally, won the award for best choral performance for its album "Ochre."

Other local nominees include Orrin Evans, who lives in West Oak Lane, and The Captain Black Big Band, who were nominated for the award for best large jazz ensemble album for "Walk A Mile In My Shoe."

The Baylor Project, a South Jersey couple, was nominated for best jazz performance for "Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)."

Berks County native Taylor Swift is also nominated for six awards.