Bradley Cooper's Golden-Globe nominated "Maestro" has deep Philadelphia roots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bradley Cooper's new film "Maestro" is getting a lot of Golden Globe buzz. The Legendary American conductor, who Cooper plays in the movie, studied right here in Philadelphia.

Behind the historic doors of The Curtis Institute of Music is where one of America's greatest conductors began his musical genius. A story now being told in the Netflix movie, "Maestro."

"He had never considered being a conductor before until just before he applied and so he decided to come to Curtis to study with one of the great conductors in the country Fitz Reiner. And that one-on-one relationship to that incredible visionary musician I think is what drew him here," said Nick DiBerardino, who is dean of the Curtis Institute of Music.

"Maestro" is directed by Cooper, who plays the role of Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein graduated from Curtis in 1941. Carey Mulligan also plays Bernstein's wife.

Cooper studied Bernstein's life under music director for the Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

"It's good to collaborate with these people and have them bring their own talent and it's inspiring for them to sit with an orchestra. I know that Bradley and Carey were very emotional about feeling the energy of the group," Nézet-Séguin said.

It's that emotion and energy that the DiBerardino said Bernstein found at Curtis and is portrayed in the film.

"You get to hear Bernstein's music in the movie so you'll be introduced to the sound world. Also, the movie does a great job of exploring the complex inner life of what it can mean to be an artist and how being an artist and being a person can both be about many different things at the same time."

"Maestro" is nominated for four Golden Globes including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor.

You can watch the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at 8 p.m. EST Sunday on CBS Philadelphia.