After 30-year career, Philadelphia's Orrin Evans seeks 1st Grammy: "Pass me the ball"

Philadelphia's own Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band are nominated for a Grammy for their album "Walk A Mile In My Shoe." They are nominated for best large jazz ensemble album.

If Evans wins Sunday, it will be his first Grammy win despite having been nominated twice before.

As the saying goes, the third time is the charm. CBS News Philadelphia asked him if he had won, whether it would validate his 30-year career, and whether he thought he should have also won both times before.

"It's a combination of both," Evans said. "I've been in this business 30 years, so pass me the ball. That's all I'm asking. If I fumble it, that's on me, you know what I mean? But pass me the ball."

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with Evans at his home in West Oak Lane. He said playing the piano was a necessity. His family moved him to Philly from Trenton when he was a boy, and the piano became his friend.

"If I didn't move to Philadelphia, I'm not sure that that love would've happened," he said.

Now, he's sharing that love to the next generation. Evans is a professor at Rutgers University. He also hosts a monthly jam session at World Cafe Live in University City.

He says he hopes to teach the language of jazz to younger musicians.

"Sometimes people mistake a jam session with karaoke or mistake a jam session with open mic. It's not the same thing," Evans said. "When you look at the jazz jam session, we're coming together because we all speak that language."

At those jam sessions, different age groups come together.

"The connection of the generations, where it's not just all young people in the jam session. It's the elders, there's people who've been playing for years, there's people who stopped playing know the language. It's just all of us getting together. Kind of like a family reunion that happens once a month at World Cafe."

"Walk A Mile In My Shoe" was released under Imani Records. Evans launched the label with his wife.

He says whether it's from the stage, the classroom, or the piano bench, it's all about creating music people will enjoy.

"It's really just about recognition for your hard work," Evans said. "Is it going to change your life? Who knows?"

Evans and his wife will be going to Los Angeles for the Grammys. Then he'll be right back here in Philly, with shows lined up at Chris' Jazz Cafe in Center City. His jam sessions at World Cafe Live happen monthly and are free to attend and play.