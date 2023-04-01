NEXT Weather: Saturday p.m. T-storms, high winds, isolated tornadoes

NEXT Weather: Saturday p.m. T-storms, high winds, isolated tornadoesget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day as we track the potential for severe weather.
The threat encompasses the entire region including Philadelphia and the suburbs, the Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and all counties of Delaware. We are in the "slight risk" category for three main threats:
- Damaging winds
- Isolated tornadoes
- Large hail
The main timeframe of concern is between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, but we are already under a wind advisory through 2 a.m. Sunday.
This morning there are showers and some rumbles of thunder, but we don't think that will turn severe.
Don't be lulled into a false sense of security in the afternoon when it's sunny with temperatures in the 70s.
We have a southwest wind this afternoon that will bring us some sun and make the atmosphere unsettled, feeding in moist, warm air that will set the stage for the evening and fuel those storms.
There's potential for power outages and downed trees or broken branches with those high winds.
Stay with the NEXT Weather team for updates today.
Damaging winds: what you need to know
The entire region is under a wind advisory through 2 a.m. Sunday.
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and other counties to our west are under a high wind warning.
Even before the evening round of storms arrives, we are looking at winds that will gust 40 to 50 mph.
Those winds are separate from any thunderstorm winds we'll see in the evening. Those could exceed 60 mph.
Timing of Saturday storms
This morning, a warm front lifted north of us and a cold front is ready to come by tonight.
Late morning, we could see some showers coming through that could be gusty, on top of what we see through the morning.
In the 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. hours, we'll dry out, but the atmosphere will percolate and become unsettled.
After 5 p.m., isolated supercells will move across our area. There is enough spin at the low levels of the atmosphere that these could get going, and we could see a tornado threat.
That threat is most pronounced at the Jersey Shore as the evening wears on.
Then the storms clear out, and temperatures will drop like a rock for a cold Sunday.
Impacts of Saturday storms
Damaging winds are possible throughout the day. We'll have gusts of 40 to 50 mph through the day and evening thunderstorm winds could be even higher.
Hail up to an inch wide is possible in spots.
The storms could bring travel delays, power outages, outdoor event cancellations and flying debris.
We also have a low, but significant, risk of tornado spin-ups.
Tornado, hail risk across our region Saturday
Yesterday, tornado risk was mostly along the Jersey Shore, but that area of risk has expanded to our entire region except for the Poconos.
While the map says the risk is 5% and that doesn't sound like much, in the weather world, it is a big number. There is enough spin in the atmosphere that we can't rule out the chance of isolated tornadoes.
Hail risk
Hail risk is at 10% as well - we could see hail up to 1 inch.