Tri-State area power outages, storm damage during tornado watch

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Tri-State area was under a severe thunderstorm watch that escalated to a tornado watch, CBS News Philadelphia took a look at the power outages and damages around our area.

For PECO in Pa, there are 260 active outages as of 10:11 p.m. with over 18,000 customers affected.

Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey has 93 active outages as of 10:10 p.m. with a little over 3,000 customers affected.

Delmarva Power in Delaware and Maryland has 162 active outages as of 10:12 p.m. with over 10,000 customers affected.

Below is some coverage from the CBS News Philadelphia team.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 10:16 PM

