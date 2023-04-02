Tri-State area power outages, storm damage during tornado watch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Tri-State area was under a severe thunderstorm watch that escalated to a tornado watch, CBS News Philadelphia took a look at the power outages and damages around our area.
For PECO in Pa, there are 260 active outages as of 10:11 p.m. with over 18,000 customers affected.
Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey has 93 active outages as of 10:10 p.m. with a little over 3,000 customers affected.
Delmarva Power in Delaware and Maryland has 162 active outages as of 10:12 p.m. with over 10,000 customers affected.
Below is some coverage from the CBS News Philadelphia team.
