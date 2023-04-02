Tri-State area power outages, storm damage during tornado watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Tri-State area was under a severe thunderstorm watch that escalated to a tornado watch, CBS News Philadelphia took a look at the power outages and damages around our area.

For PECO in Pa, there are 260 active outages as of 10:11 p.m. with over 18,000 customers affected.

Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey has 93 active outages as of 10:10 p.m. with a little over 3,000 customers affected.

Delmarva Power in Delaware and Maryland has 162 active outages as of 10:12 p.m. with over 10,000 customers affected.

Heavy rain, lightning, wind, and some hail are moving through Galloway Twp., NJ right now. This is near the Wawa on the White Horse Pike. @BillKellyWX and @AndrewKozakTV are tracking these severe storms on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/eZ7vOkidsV — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) April 2, 2023

Philadelphia didn’t really get any snow this year, but parts of the Northeast section of the city appear to have measurable hail after a powerful line of storms blasted through a short time ago, producing tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/04rcv62j3w — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 1, 2023